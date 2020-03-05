Douglas County Search and Rescue saved a Klamath Falls woman near Susan Creek Falls Wednesday night, but are asking for help in locating the woman's 12-week-old dog.
Shortly before 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call from 40-year-old Corrine Marie Compton who said she was lost in the Susan Creek area. Compton said she lost the trail and was slipping on the side of a cliff, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Crews found Compton about 1.5 miles east of the Susan Creek walking bridge and below the North Umpqua Trail.
Searchers rescued Compton and walked her back out to the highway. She was uninjured and did not require medical attention, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Compton was hiking with a 12-week-old blue nose pit bull who was wearing a red harness attached to a purple leash. The two became separated and searchers were unable to find the dog during the rescue.
Anyone who finds the dog should contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.