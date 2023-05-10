PACIFIC CITY — Staff with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department are asking visitors to use caution and stay away from the area where another sinkhole has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, north of Lincoln City.
An press release said the second sinkhole was discovered Monday about 10 inches away from the first, which appeared in January. The new sinkhole measures about 10 feet across and about 30 feet deep and developed within the safety fence of the first sinkhole in the northwest corner of the lower dune.
Park staff learned about the additional sinkhole late Monday evening when a photo was posted on social media. The safety fence was expanded Tuesday around both sinkholes to keep park visitors at a safer distance.
“We ask that visitors respect this barrier and all park safety barriers and that they keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges," Park Ranger Supervisor Travis Korbe said. “We are monitoring the site daily, but it’s a dynamic environment. The soft sandstone cliffs can give way without warning, which it why it's important to respect safety fences everywhere in the park.”
Oregon Parks and Recreation is working with a geologist to help determine the best location for a permanent safety fence to keep visitors away from the sinkholes. The soil appears to be falling into large, unstable voids beneath the cliff caused by strong ocean waves. The first sinkhole measures about 25 feet across and 15 feet deep.
The department is continuing to monitor the situation.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
