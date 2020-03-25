Graduating seniors from at least five universities in Oregon will not be able to walk across a stage in cap and gown to receive their diplomas.
The University of Oregon, Concordia University, Warner Pacific, Pacific University and Reed College have canceled or postponed commencement ceremonies.
Most schools are still looking at other methods or times to honor the graduates.
"University of Oregon commencement activities, including departmental ceremonies, will not be held as in-person events this year. However, we are working hard on alternative ways to deliver a meaningful experience to our graduates and their families, in order to honor the culmination of their academic journey," a message on the University of Oregon's website said.
Concordia University was set to hold its last commencement ceremony this year, after the board voted to close the school at the end of the semester. The ceremony will now be a pre-recorded video ceremony.
Plans for in-person commencement ceremonies continue at other universities and colleges.
Umpqua Community College spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman said Friday, "The topic has come up. No decision or discussion has taken place."
A ceremony is currently scheduled for June 12 at the community college. A decision on whether that will continue as planned is expected by April 17, according to an update posted on the community college website.
