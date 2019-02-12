The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspended its search for the Mt. Angel man who was reported missing earlier this month.
Deputies began searching for 30-year-old Jeffery Vance on Feb. 4 when his friend, Anthony Fennimore, reported him missing after the two were separated during a weekend trip.
Fennimore told police the two had been in the Clear Water area near Toketee Falls when their 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck experienced mechanical troubles. Eventually, the two men left the vehicle and began searching for help.
On Feb. 3, Vance and Fennimore separated, according to police. Fennimore was able to find a group of people who agreed to drive him to Glide, where he was able to call police.
Members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team searched for Vance over the course of several days, but due to heavy snowfall, the team suspended its efforts until the conditions improve, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Vance is described as a 6-foot, 300-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue or black Helly Hansen rain gear, a brown or gray stocking cap, a camouflage framed backpack and Georgia boots.
Jackson and Josephine Search and Rescue, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, the Oregon Military Department, Pacific Power, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon State Police have assisted in the search.
