A Florida man who mistook a tire blowout for being shot at on Interstate 5 in northern Douglas County was arrested along with his passenger for possible money laundering on Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.
After receiving a report of the shooting, troopers located Juan Felipe Moreno, 20, of Florida, and the passenger, Jose Noe Guisjon, 30, of California, at a rest area north of Cottage Grove.
Police said Moreno was under the influence of marijuana and his paranoia led him to believe he had been shot at after a tire on his vehicle blew out.
Troopers located approximately 95 grams of marijuana, other marijuana items and $29,790 in cash. The cash was concealed in a package of diapers and the marijuana was located in the driver compartment of the vehicle, according to police.
Moreno was also cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The case will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for possible money laundering.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Medford Office.
