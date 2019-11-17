Attention, holiday shoppers! Mark your calendars for the next Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale.
The Winter Better Book Sale will be in the Deer Creek Room inside the library from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 ; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 7.
The sale will include newer editions and older volumes in excellent condition; these are gift-quality items, so bring your shopping list.
Hardcovers will sell for $2 and paperbacks for $1. The main sale will not include library withdrawals; however, there will be a separate table of former library-held cookbooks as well as selected markdowns on older fiction.
While you’re at the library, stop by the Friends’ book store in the main area of the building and peruse the giant wall of bargain books at even lower prices.
All proceeds benefit Roseburg Public Library’s programs and services. In fact, the Friends recently presented the library with a check for $3,565 from sales generated through its in-house book store, a special book sale in July and ongoing Amazon book sales. Much of that funding is earmarked for 2020 Summer Reading Program expenses, including craft supplies and special performers.
I can’t overstate the benefits of a Friends group to any public library, and ours is no exception. The Friends’ most visible work is the various book sales, and the group’s financial contributions are greatly appreciated.
The Friends also supports the library by serving as the affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international program that mails one new, age-appropriate book every month to children from birth to fifth birthday.
The Friends is the applying organization for grants to finance the program, and it acts as fiscal agent for grants and donations. The program launched last month and paper registrations are accepted at the library and Glide Elementary School. Check the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org for more information and a registration form.
In addition, the Friends is in the process of adopting the trail between the library and Deer Creek. This will entail scheduling cleanups that keep the walkway and adjoining grassy area tidy.
City Horticulturalist Tracy Pope and the Roseburg Sister Cities group will continue to spearhead work on the beautiful Friendship Garden.
Finally, the Friends is an advocate for the public library as a community space that provides literacy and lifelong learning opportunities, and that support is priceless.
Please consider joining the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library and helping champion literacy and lifelong learning in the community. More information about the Friends is located at www.roseburglibraryfriends.org, on Facebook and at the library.
Thank you, Friends, for all you do!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.