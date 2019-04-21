Travel can be an unforgettable and life-changing event, a chance to experience a different culture and learn how people live around the world – their history, food and traditions.
Travel Leaders has selected several top destinations for overseas adventures in 2019 that travelers may want to check off their bucket lists.
The Maldives is a group of islands in the Indian Ocean located atop coral reefs and surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters. With secluded villas and white-sand beaches, this tropical paradise is perfect for couples seeking a romantic and relaxing getaway.
Because of its location, the Maldives offers just about every water-based activity you can imagine, from swimming, snorkeling, windsurfing and sailing to nighttime fishing trips or a sunset champagne cruise.
In the bustling capital of Male, one can watch the day’s catch being brought in at the Fish Market.
India is vast country where it is easy to get a taste of its history, culture and daily life. Explore spiritual traditions by taking a walk along the Ganges, the holy river of Hinduism.
Browse through some of the country’s lively and colorful markets, like Chandni Chowk or Moonlight Square, one of the busiest in Old Delhi, the walled section of the city.
The area is also home to Asia’s biggest spice market. And of course you should visit the Taj Mahal in the city of Agra. This immense, white-marble mausoleum dates from the 17th century.
Morocco: With 300 sunny days a year and miles of coastline, Morocco is a couple’s perfect getaway any time of year.
Take a camel ride in the desert, then enjoy a picnic dinner and watch the stars twinkling above you. Tangier, a port city on the Strait of Gibraltar, has long been celebrated in poetry, art and music. Visitors can tour lavish palaces and museums filled with artifacts.
Marrakesh, in western Morocco, is home to a walled medieval city with thriving marketplaces where you’ll find traditional textiles, pottery and jewelry.
Singapore: After the success of the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” Singapore has become an intriguing destination for travelers. It’s an ultra-modern nation with chic rooftop bars, laser-light shows and the famous Sky Park, a cantilevered platform supporting the world’s longest rooftop infinity pool, set against the backdrop of a sparking skyline.
In the evening, head to historic Clarke Quay, with restaurants, bars and clubs. And you don’t want to miss sampling the food stalls in Singapore’s hawker centers.
Travelers with an appetite for adventure and the great outdoors should consider a trip to Greenland. This massive island located between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, is a fascinating place to visit.
Polar bears, humpback whales, walruses and reindeer are some of the wildlife you can experience by land, air and sea. Evening entertainment may include the dazzling natural light show provided by the Aurora Borealis. A unique way to explore Greenland’s landscape, culture and wildlife is by taking a photography tour.
