Tents, sticks, bones, clothes, chairs, license plates, bike parts, shopping carts, suitecases, empty water bottles, wood beams, coolers, pots and pans, plastic trash cans and a camp cat.
Those were just some of the items a dozen or so volunteers found Saturday during the seventh annual South Umpqua River Cleanup. The volunteers worked despite some rain for several hours along the river at the very southern end of Mill Street, south of downtown Roseburg.
The items were remnants of homeless camps along the river, said Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks, who organized the cleanup along with the Portland-based environmental group SOLVE.
Law enforcement visited the camp before the cleanup and let people there know it was coming, Hicks said. Deputies showed up at about 8 a.m. Saturday and arrested a handful of people there who had outstanding warrants, she said.
Hicks said she helped with the cleanup because as a lifelong Roseburg resident she wants to keep the river clean and the area beautiful.
“You can see what kind of environmental impact this has along the river. It creates pollution and it’s pretty significant,” she said. “It should be beautiful. It should be clean. You should be able to enjoy it.”
One of those volunteering was 16-year-old Peteur Nicholls, who planned to use the work as a service project toward his effort to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Asked what he learned from the cleanup, Nicholls said: “There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of people that need help. Life is short.”
Another volunteer, who identified himself as Ray, said he lives in the area and wants to do what he can to help.
“I want to keep the river clean,” he said. “Can you imagine what the people living downstream from here have to deal with?”
