South Umpqua High School graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Loghry Field, 501 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek.
Jenna N. Castro is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Pete and Lora Castro of Myrtle Creek. Her activities and honors include President of Marine Biologu, 1st Team All League in soccer, calculus student of the year and Vice President of the National Art Honor Society. She has also donated blanket to the Ronald McDonald House of Portland. Jenna plans to attend Pacific University in the fall and play lacrosse.
Tayah B. Kelley is salutatorian and the daughter of Heather and JP Kelley of Myrtle Creek. As a multi-sport athlete, she played softball, basketball and volleyball. Tayah served as Student Council Treasurer, National Honor Society Treasurer and Marine Biology Club Treasurer. She plans to study exercise science and play softball at Linfield College. After college, she plans to ultimately become a chiropractor.
The 2019 graduates are: Cecilia Sarah Ankle, Trinity Alexis Axt, Toryona Ciera Rahnlyn Beam, Braedon Gregory-Dean Benn, Austin Robert James Berry, Shelby Paige Bilbrey, Shannon Leone Blum, Delaney Rose Burton, Jenna Nicole Castro, Austin Riley Chung, Mariah Danielle Cole, Cameron James Comstock, Breno Teadoro Coutinho, Desirea Simone Daigle, Camraun Lynn Davis, Angel Lynn Davis-Rossiter, Zoe McKellan Alyssandra Marie Durrant, Alex Michael Ferguson, Creedance Derek Ferguson, Madison Rose Fife, Tori Renee Gilbert, Lance William Gipson, Breanna Elizabeth Griffin, Samuel James Grosse, Alexis Dawn Hirt, Hunter Elijah Hixson, Aidynn Dalton Holsapple, Justin Blake Horton, Nicholas Kerr Hutchinson, Cohl Dean Ingram, Sydnie Shantelle-Irene Johnson, Tayah Brenee Kelley, Nathen James Lawrence, Matthew Justin Lee, Devyn Scott Lincecum, Eric Stephen Lydick, Samuel Elias Lyman, Kalie Mikail Mann, Andrew David Martin, Douglas Leonard Martin, Wyatt Allen Martin, Christopher Alfonso Martinez, Aneykah Quinn McCall, Sarah Nicole McClure, Madison Nicole Myers, Sophia Elizabeth Navalta, Jacob Benjamin Neal, Robert Marcus Ogle, Alma Cristina Onaie, Joseph Joel Orosco Jr., Brianna Taite Osborne, Alejandro Manuel Perez, Alyssa Noelle Rainville, Ethan James Reed, Tabitha Lorelei Reicherts, Lillian Denay Rhea, Alliyah Joy Riach, Destiny Louise Richardson, Marie Lee Riehle, Azpyn Max Roberts, Alessandra Rosa, Aaliyah Fayth Rudy, Tomorrow Catelia Russell, Duane Leroy Schoeneck, Braiden Timothy Schroeder, Gweneth Noel Shurtz, Lana Faith Skeen, Samantha Jo Stroud, Reilly Aaron Thatcher, Joshua James Toney, Paige Ann Paulette Wheeler, Ethan Stone Wilson, Thomas Jax Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.