FISHING
SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Douglas County Parks are open.
Ben Irving should still be a good bet even with higher temperatures this week. The morning hours will likely be the best time to be on the water. The lake is popular with watersports. Try fishing early in the upper reservoir where new habitat structures are in place. Last updated 7/22/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Douglas County Parks are open
Anglers are still picking up a few trout, but most anglers switch to warmwater fishing this time of year.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 7/15/20.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: striped bass, smallmouth bass, trout
A group of anglers did extremely well this weekend fishing smallmouth bass on the South Fork Coquille using small Rapala crankbaits and a worm on a plain hook. Another group did well snorkeling and harvesting smallmouth bass with spears. Smallmouth bass fishing continues to be good throughout the South Fork, Middle Fork and mainstem Coquille river. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on bass in the Coquille River.
Thanks to new temporary regulations in Coquille River system, anglers can now use bait, spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass. This unique fishing opportunity is one of many efforts to reduce the impact of illegally introduced bass on Chinook populations.
Some striped bass anglers continue to have success casting crankbaits on the lower Coquille River but overall fishing for striped bass has been spotty. Anglers are trying several different techniques like fishing anchovies on the bottom of the river or by drifting and casting crankbaits. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on striped bass.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is open as of May 22. Trout fishing has been good on the BLM lands of the upper East Fork Coquille River. The majority of the trout anglers will catch are under 8 inches long. Anglers fishing in streams and rivers above tidewater are restricted to us flies and lures through the end of August, with the exception that the entire South Fork Coquille below boundary of the US Forest Service property above Powers is open to the use of bait. With the recent hot weather, fishing will be best in the mornings and late evenings. Last updated 7/22/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Most of the Forest Service campgrounds are now open at Diamond Lake as well as boat launches. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps.
Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Anglers are doing fairly well. The common advice is to try different techniques to see which one is working that day. Recent reports indicate bait off the bottom was working well.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 7/22/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
The lake level might be a bit low, but this can concentrate fish and increase anglers’ chances. Try fishing in the morning before it gets too warm.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 7/15/20
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites. You may still be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Fishing should still be worth a trip up to the lakes as temperatures elsewhere may be a bit too high for trout fishing. Focusing effort in the morning or evening would likely produce the most bites.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 7/22/20
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
The USFS has recently opened Poole Cr Campground. You may also be able to access the lake from other areas. There was a recent report of a blue green algae bloom. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on blooms as well as camp and ramp closures.
Lemolo KOA is open. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
There haven’t been any recent reports from anglers for Lemolo and the bloom may be keeping anglers away. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 7/15/20.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Plat I is open to the public for fishing and launching boats.
Warmwater fishing should be good, but likely better in the morning before the heat of the day.
This reservoir was stocked with trout the last week of April. This is the last time it will be stocked this year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely wouldn’t survive the summer months. Last updated 7/22/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
High lakes can be a great idea for this time of year. The mosquitos may be annoying,but fishing can be great when water temperatures are still on the cold side. Flies and small lures are always a good bet. A recent report from one of the lakes had anglers catching a couple fish per hour.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in June. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated7/22/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead, bass, trout
Chinook fishing is open, but most anglers are fishing in the ocean or bay. Check restrictions for 2020 Fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua in restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year.
Steelhead should still be coming through, but most people are focusing on bass.
Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries. Last updated 7/22/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
The river is warming up, which may be slowing the bite. Summer steelhead should be around, but only a few are being caught.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly. Last updated 7/22/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: bass, trout
There are consistently good reports on bass fishing in the South Umpqua. Trout is catch-and-release for the South Umpqua Basin. The mainstem and tributaries above Jackson Creek Bridge are closed year-round. Last updated 7/22/20
