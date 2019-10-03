FISHING
SOUTHWEST REGION
Weekend fishing opportunities:
• Anglers are still picking up a few summer steelhead in the North Umpqua, and with the recent cool/wet weather it may pick up a bit.
• Most Chinook anglers on the Coos have been fishing from the Marshfield Channel to the forks of the Millicoma and South Fork Coos rivers.
• Anglers are still catching crappies near the Eel Lake fishing dock.
• Water temperatures in many lakes and reservoirs in the Rogue Valley are still warm enough for some good bass and other warmwater fishing while trout fishing is picking up at higher elevation lakes.
• Steelhead anglers swinging flies or tossing spinners are still having luck catching steelhead on the lower Rogue
• Fall is a good time to plan a trip to one of the high Cascades hike-in lakes -- brook trout are hungry and active this time of year, and fishing will be good until the snow flies. Find more information about which lakes in this area are stocked.
• Lost Creek Reservoir was stocked this week with legal-size and larger trout, with the cooler temperatures the fishing will be good and both boat ramps are accessible.
• Chinook fishing is now closed upstream of Hog Creek on the Rogue River to protect spawning fish
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Trout anglers have had the best success trolling lures in the deeper areas of the reservoir. The lake was stocked recently with “trophy” size fish. Warmwater fishing should be good. Try fishing for bass at the head of the reservoir and shallow structure in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours using a slow retrieve.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
The lake was last stocked prior to Labor Day. Trout fishing should be good with fall conditions.
In the last two years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8-inches.
Warmwater has been good with multiple reports of bass and bluegill. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Diamond Lake has been decent. Recent reports indicate most successful anglers are using flies with a quick retrieve or trolling. Others are having good success with floating bait off the bottom. If one technique isn’t working switch to something else
Make sure to contact Diamond Lake Lodge for up-to-date conditions. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round. Anglers should also check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on seasonal camp and ramp closures.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of 5 rainbow trout per day.
FORD’S POND: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, crappie
This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing has been good and can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have a good access point for larger boats.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
Galesville has been stocked with a lot of “trophy-size” trout this year and fishing has been good. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest.
Fishing for bass and other panfish has been good. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions as the reservoir had been well below normal, but is finally filling again.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
Fishing for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good this time of year. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8-inches long, and only one trout over 20-inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Fishing has been a little slow. The lake was stocked prior to Labor Day so it should be a little better. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches.
Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
LOON LAKE: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, crappie
Fishing for crappie, bluegill and bass has been good. Slower presentations such as jigging can be a good technique. Loon was stocked with rainbow trout the week of May 20. Visit the Loon Lake Resort website for information on opening dates and camping. The BLM site will be closed due to storm damage.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Bottomfishing is now open to fish at all depths. Fishing for lingcod and rockfish has been good when the ocean is calm enough to fish. The daily bag limit for marine fish is 5 plus 2 lingcod.
The harvest of cabezon along with copper, quillback, and China rockfish are now all closed to boat anglers. Shore anglers will still be able to harvest these rockfish species (but are encouraged to release them) and 1 cabezon a day.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Ocean salmon fishing for Chinook salmon from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mt is open 7 days a week. The non-selective coho season is now closed. Chinook must be a minimum of 24-inches long.
Tuna are still being caught 20-35 miles off shore when conditions allow anglers to get on the ocean.
Halibut anglers may now keep two halibut per day as of Aug. 23. The Nearshore Halibut season is open Monday through Thursday each week in the Central Coast Subarea. As of Sept. 22, there is 69 percent of the Nearshore quota remaining. The summer All-Depth season for the Central Coast Subarea is open every Friday through Sunday through October 26 or attaining the quota of 67,898 lbs. As of Sept. 22 there is 32 percent of the All-Depth quota remaining.
The Southern Oregon Subarea is open seven days a week for halibut. There is still 70 percent of the quota remaining for the Southern Oregon Coast halibut season.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Anglers are having some success catching warmwater species. Spinners and night crawlers are great options for fishing. Plat I was last stocked the week of April 1. Contact the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce (541-459-3280) for lake level information. The reservoir gets very warm, even in the spring, so the lake will not be stocked with trout again ‘til next year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely don’t survive the summer months.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: striped bass, trout, fall Chinook
Smith River closes on Sept.16 to all fishing above Spencer Creek in the main and above Johnson Creek in the North Fork.
Look for striped bass in the lower stretches of the river below Spencer Creek in the mainstem. Recent reports indicate some great fishing.
The river is open in the tidewater portions for Chinook. There should be a few lurking in the lower sections.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Recent reports have indicated some decent fishing at some of the high lakes. A small spinner or fly can be great choices. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may still be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in the last week of August. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: trout, bass, fall Chinook
Chinook fishing is winding down in the lower river, but there are often some fall Chinook caught in the river through October. Please note there is no retention of unclipped coho salmon in the river, but fin-clipped coho is open in the river as part of your two adult salmon daily limit. The river regulations start at the tips of the jetties.
Bass fishing has still been good in most of the main.
Trout fishing reopened on May 22, 2019, but tributaries close to all fishing Sept. 16. The mainstem is catch-and-release only.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
There have been some reports of anglers catching summer steelhead, but it has been slow.
The North is closed to all fishing for Chinook.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: CLOSED, beginning Sept. 16
The mainstem South and all tributaries close to all fishing on Sept. 16 as part of the annual closure to protect salmon. The South opens again Dec. 1.
