FISHING
SOUTHWEST REGION
Weekend fishing opportunities:
• The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving are Free Fishing Days in Oregon – days you don’t need a license or tag to fish, crab or clam anywhere in the state open to fishing/crabbing/clamming. (Remember, all other rules and regulations apply.)
• Trout fishing on Diamond Lake has been hit and miss, but fall can be a great time to land some nice trout in the lake.
• Trout and summer steelhead are both open on the upper Rogue, and fly-anglers continue to have good luck catching summer steelhead.
• While the passes remain snow free, Howard Prairie, Fish Lake or Hyatt still remain great fishing opportunities for trout, especially from pontoons or a kayak.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Trout fishing should be good with cooler temperatures, fall fishing often is productive. Warmwater fishing should be good as well.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
The lake was last stocked prior to Labor Day. Trout fishing should be good with fall conditions.
In the last several years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8-inches.
Warmwater has been good with multiple reports of bass and bluegill. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Some angler are reporting fantastic catches, while others are just getting a few. Recent reports indicate most successful anglers are using flies with a quick retrieve or trolling. Others are having good success with floating bait off the bottom. If one technique isn’t working switch to something else.
Make sure to contact Diamond Lake Lodge for up-to-date conditions. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round. Anglers should also check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on seasonal camp and ramp closures.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of 5 rainbow trout per day.
FORD’S POND: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, crappie
This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing has been good and can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have access for boats on a trailer.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
Galesville has been stocked with a lot of “trophy-size” trout this year and fishing has been good. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest.
Fishing for bass and other panfish has been good. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions as the reservoir had been well below normal, but is finally filling again.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
Fishing for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good this time of year. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8-inches long, and only one trout over 20-inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Fishing has been a little slow. The lake was last stocked before Labor Day. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches.
Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
LOON LAKE: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, crappie
Fishing for crappie, bluegill and bass has been good. Slower presentations such as jigging can be a good technique. Loon was stocked with rainbow trout the week of May 20. Visit the Loon Lake Resort website for information on opening dates and camping. The BLM site is closed until 2020.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Anglers are having some success catching warmwater species. Spinners and night crawlers are great options for fishing. Plat I was last stocked the week of April 1. The reservoir gets very warm, even in the spring, so the lake will not be stocked with trout again ‘til next year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely don’t survive the summer months. Contact the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce (541-459-3280) for lake level information.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: striped bass, trout, fall Chinook
Smith River closed on Sept.16 to all fishing above Spencer Creek in the main and above Johnson Creek in the North Fork.
Look for striped bass in the lower stretches of the mainstem below Spencer Creek.
The river is open in the tidewater portions for Chinook. There should be a few lurking in the lower sections.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Recent reports have indicated some decent fishing at some of the high lakes. A small spinner or fly can be great choices. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may still be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in the last week of August. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: bass, fall Chinook
Chinook fishing is winding down in the lower river, but there are often some fall Chinook caught in the river in November. Please note there is no retention of unclipped coho salmon in the river, but fin-clipped coho is open in the river as part of your two adult salmon daily limit. The river regulations start at the tips of the jetties.
Bass fishing has still been good in most of the main.
Trout fishing is currently closed on the Main and its tributaries, but will reopen next Memorial Day.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
There have been some reports of anglers catching summer steelhead, but it has been slow. We are entering the shoulder season for steelhead and it should pick up for winter steelhead in January.
The North is closed to all fishing for Chinook.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct. 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: CLOSED, beginning Sept. 16
The mainstem South and all tributaries close to all fishing on Sept. 16 as part of the annual closure to protect salmon. The South opens again Dec. 1.
WILDLIFE VIEWING
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Waterfowl
Watch for goose and duck nestlings following adult waterfowl in the following weeks as they learn to forage. Be careful as you drive next to watered ditches, bodies of water and fields where these young birds are hanging out.
Deer
You can see Columbian white-tailed deer and black-tailed deer throughout much of the Umpqua Valley’s agricultural lands in strong numbers.
Elk
Viewers can see Roosevelt elk taking advantage of the Umpqua Valley’s agricultural lands. Large herds of elk nightly visit many local grass producers, and there are good chances to see them during early morning and evening hours as they move between food and cover.
Acorn woodpecker
Look for this loud and vocal woodpecker in Roseburg at River Forks Park, N. Bank Mgt. area and Whistlers Park. Since this woodpecker is a hoarder, look for signs of a granary in the bark of large pine trees that are used to store insects and acorns in cracks and crevices.
Amphibians
Listen around any body of water or wetland for the song of the northern Pacific tree frogs. If they are in your neighborhood, they will be hard to ignore. Also, take care when driving local roads. As the weather warms, you will see many frogs and rough-skinned newts making movements towards and around spring watery habitats.
Common Nighthawk
The first nighthawk’s should be arriving from their wintering areas in South America. The nighthawk is a darkish colored bird 9.5-inches long with long pointed wings and white wing patches. Nighthawks are commonly seen flying high in the evening sky catching insects on the wing emitting a nasal peent call. This migratory bird is one of the last birds to migrate to North America for nesting. It can be seen and heard in western Oregon from cities and towns to woodlands and forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.