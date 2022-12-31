• Umpqua Community College women’s basketball coach Dave Stricklin notched his 900th career coaching win in a 69-57 South Region victory over Chemeketa at home on Feb. 2. It was his 641st win at UCC; the other 259 came at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.
• 24-year-old Quinn Iverson, a Roseburg native, and horse Beckham 19 teamed up to win the Adequan/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship at the 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in late August in Wayne, Illinois.
• Linn-Benton Community College sophomore Shalyn Gray, a South Umpqua High School product, helped the No. 1-ranked Roadrunners win their second consecutive Northwest Athletic Conference tournament volleyball championship. Gray was a first-team All-South Region selection.
• Eastern Oregon University senior guard Taylor Stricklin was selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Women’s Basketball Team for the first time, making the first team.
Stricklin — a former standout at Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College — was the lone student-athlete from the West Coast to make the team. Stricklin helped the EOU women to an at-large berth in the NAIA National Tournament. She averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers, who finished 22-11 overall.
• The Umpqua Community College women’s wrestling team finished second in the team standings in the Women’s JC National Championship tournament at UCC in February. Ten wrestlers achieved All-America honors with top four finishes, with Victoria Baez (130 pounds) and Raina Herzog (235) both capturing individual titles and Emily Alderman (143) and Autumn Perez (170) placing second.
• Umpqua Community College track and field athletes Zach Holland (javelin), Jadyn Vermillion (women’s triple jump), Donovon Bruce (400 meters) and Leonie Samuels (women’s shot put) all captured individual championships in the Northwest Athletic Conference meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Holland, a former Glide High School standout, re-set his national JC record in the javelin for the second time in five days, throwing 264 feet, 5 inches to surpass his previous best of 262-5.
• A handful of county prep track and field athletes came away with state titles in their respective classifications. That included senior Erica MacDonald of Sutherlin in the 3A girls shot put (38-5 1/2), senior Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland in the 2A girls pole vault (10-3), senior Greg Reedy of Days Creek in the 1A shot put (46-5), junior Keith Gaskell of Days Creek in the long jump (20-2) and senior Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale in the high jump (6-6).
• The Roseburg High School volleyball team finished sixth in the Class 6A state tournament at Forest Grove High School. The 10th-seeded Indians (19-7) lost 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 to No. 4 Oregon City (26-4) in the fourth-place match.
• The Oakland volleyball team finished sixth in the Class 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The 13th-seeded Oakers (17-11) lost to No. 6 Stanfield 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 in the fourth-place match.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
