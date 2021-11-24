“Most would have treated the impasse the same as a loss — especially in an age where ties are greeted with the same level of excitement as kissing your sister. But for both coaches, this was more like kissing your cousin.”
Those were the words of News-Review sports writer Rick Lund in the Nov. 29, 1981, Sunday sports section as he recounted the lowest-scoring playoff game in Oregon High School football history.
That Saturday, the South Umpqua Lancers and Siuslaw Vikings battled to a 0-0 tie, sharing the Class AA state championship at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
It was the second time South Umpqua had shared a state title under head coach Kent Wigle, as the Lancers tied Gold Beach 8-8 in the 1976 championship game. South Umpqua beat Tillamook 35-7 in the 1977 AA title game.
The 1981 championship game became the benchmark on a dubious list of low-scoring playoff games, besting a 3-2 South Umpqua victory over Siuslaw in a 1975 first-round game at Roseburg’s water-logged Finlay Field.
This week, Wigle and fellow Oregon High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Len Lutero remembered that scoreless draw.
Wigle, who retired with 307 career victories at South Umpqua and Marshfield, said his Lancers gave themselves plenty of chances to put points on the board, but just couldn’t pull through.
“We missed three field goals, and they were chip shots,” Wigle said, noting that the new AstroTurf surface was really “slippery and abrasive” on that sunny Saturday afternoon.
Lutero, who coached the Vikings for 29 years, recorded 192 wins over his career. The 82-year-old, who now resides in Olympia, Washington, recalls a number of hard-fought battles against South Umpqua.
“When Kent was at South Umpqua and I was at Siuslaw, they beat us 3-2, we beat them 12-6, and the second time we tied 0-0,” Lutero said. “We were both very defense-conscious. If you give a team the ball enough times, eventually they’re going to score.”
Lutero, who stepped down from Siuslaw in 1996, called it one of the best defensive games he had been involved in.
“We shut them down, they shut us down,” Lutero said. “It was an excellent, physical game.”
In that Nov. 29, 1981, recap of the co-championship, both coaches expressed that they were fine sharing the state championship. That sentiment remains today.
“If you play that long in a championship game, it didn’t upset me at all,” Wigle said.
“We treated it like we won the state championship,” Lutero added. “We didn’t lose it. You didn’t score, but you didn’t lose.”
