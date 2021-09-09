RIDDLE — It has been 70 years since the Riddle Irish made their first appearance in Oregon’s high school state football playoffs, qualifying in what was then known as Class B 6-man in 1951.
It’s 2021, and Riddle has found itself coming full circle.
The Irish went 2-6 in 2019, but were unable to field a team during the Oregon School Activities Association’s 2021 spring season. Instead, a handful of Riddle players played under the flag of the Days Creek Wolves in a cooperative between the two schools.
This fall, Riddle returns to an ever-growing collection of six-man football teams in Oregon, which includes 24 statewide and four in Douglas County.
First-year head coach Jason Luft said it has been a bit of a scavenger hunt preparing for what on the surface is a very different style of football.
“There’s not a whole lot out there,” Luft said of seeking out various six-man football strategies. “I ended up finding some things to help prepare for blocking schemes that were interesting. It’s a hard thing for the players to pick up because it’s a little elaborate.”
Elaborate and fast-paced, the six-man game has a bit of a “playground” feel at first glance:
- Every offensive player is an eligible receiver, even the linemen; the quarterback also can be an eligible receiver only if he transfers the ball to another player while still behind the line of scrimmage
- The quarterback cannot rush the ball beyond the line of scrimmage
- Touchdowns are worth six points, however a successful point-after run or pass conversion is worth one point, while a successful point-after kick is worth two.
There are other idiosyncrasies to the game, but at its core, it’s still football.
“It’s been a lot easier (to transition to six-man),” said senior running back/defensive end Kellen Canty, who helped recruit many kids to play this fall. “We’re just trying to do what we can to have fun and win a couple of games.”
Riddle has no returning starters who participated on the Days Creek spring team, but a number of players who participated in 2019.
A big plus for Riddle is there is the potential to have a few road graders to clear the way for Canty and the rest of the Irish’s collection of running backs.
Senior Josiah Bosse (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) is expected to be the starting center, flanked by senior Jesse Myers (6-0, 280) and senior Jacob Morris (6-2, 300) on the offensive line.
In the backfield, Luft’s two-back system will include a combination of Canty, senior Chase Coleman (5-8, 165) and junior Daykotae McAvoy (5-9, 155).
Coleman and freshman Tucker Halstead (5-7, 160) will also both see time at the quarterback position.
Defensively, the same group of players will likely carry the majority of the load on both levels of the defense.
