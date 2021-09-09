REEDSPORT — In the second quarter of an April 2 football game at Oakland, Adam Solomon ran four yards for a touchdown to give the Reedsport Brave a 7-6 lead by halftime.
Oakland rallied to win that game, 36-7, but that touchdown run by Solomon was significant. It was the first time in five games the Brave reached the end zone, ending a 17-quarter scoreless drought.
It would also be the only time.
Reedsport went 0-6 during the 2021 spring football season, but third-year head coach Bill Shaw is hopeful that with his squad one year older, the Brave might see much different results this fall.
“The whole thing was frustrating,” Shaw said of the spring season in which Reedsport was outscored 162-7. “The kids were great, but it was frustrating to not be able to score.”
One thing Shaw and his staff have going for them is Reedsport returns all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense. The maturity level of the team, he said, “is a really weird split.”
Of the 23 players on the Brave roster, eight are seniors, and four are juniors, followed by a large collection of sophomores and freshmen.
Senior twins Adam (5-foot-6, 145) and Aaron (5-6, 140) Solomon, along with senior Kennean Noggle (5-10, 180) are expected to handle the bulk of the running load behind returning junior quarterback Gabe Foster (6-0, 175).
When Reedsport goes to the air, Foster will have a pair of strong targets to seek out in senior tight end Derek Johnson (6-4, 210), junior tight end Ryan Davidson (5-10, 150), senior slot receiver Jose Martinez (5-5, 140) and sophomore receiver Myles Morgan (5-10, 160).
In the trenches, Reedsport returns all five of its starters on the offensive line from the winter/spring season, led by seniors Michael Joy (center, 5-7, 180), Avery Brandon (tackle, 5-10, 180) and Dominic Morgan (5-5, 205) and junior Micah Hill (center/tackle, 6-1, 246). Shaw said he also expects to get a boost from freshman Jordan Thompson (5-8, 230) to help with rotations on the O-line.
That group will also help anchor the front line of the Reedsport defense with the exception of Brandon and Joy, who will be joined by Noggle in the linebacking corps. The secondary will be led by Foster at one safety spot, with the Solomon twins and Morgan will also be roaming the defensive backfield.
Shaw said that just mere months after one of the more frustrating football seasons Reedsport has suffered through, his Brave have been stepping up to their coaches’ challenge.
“When you get your butt beat six straight games, you have to go put some work in and chance the outcome,” Shaw said. “I feel like they’re trying to change their outcomes.”
Reedsport opened its 2021 fall season with a baptism by fire. The Brave visited Class 2A fourth-ranked Monroe to open the season Sept. 2, losing 26-8.
Reedsport travels to Class 3A No. 3 Amity Friday. Reedsport will play its home opener Sept. 17 against Douglas.
