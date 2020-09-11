He’s an Olympic medalist, a seven-time U.S. national champion, an NCAA champion and an All-American. He’s also a former American record-holder and an Oregon state champion.
There’s a long list of accolades in the illustrious career of former Roseburg High School swimmer Chris Thompson.
Yet when talking to Thompson, he’s not focused on the awards and victories. Sure, he’ll tell you about them and remembers them fondly, but in talking with Thompson it’s not hard to see where his priorities lie now that he’s no longer swimming competitively.
“I wanted to stay involved with the sport,” the 41-year-old explained. “There are so many people who helped me. Making the Olympic team, obviously it requires a ton of work and dedication, commitment, but it also requires a good support system to help you out along the way.
“So having the parents and siblings and teammates and coaches, obviously are extremely important and just the community in general. Just having those people that can support you and back you and are kind of there to help get you there. I’m done now with my competitive side and now, I’m going to go on the other side of it to help athletes move on and do their thing.”
Thompson, now a resident of Dexter, Michigan, has held different coaching roles since 2002 and currently works with the Plymouth Canyon Cruisers Club about two times a week. It gives him the opportunity to get in the pool, pass along his knowledge and provide the same support that helped him succeed in the water.
“All I can kind of do is tell my story and support future athletes the best I can by giving them motivation and encouragement,” he said.
Thompson’s story began at an early age when his parents, Tom and Nancy, enrolled him in swim lessons to make sure he was safe when playing at the river or out on a boat.
There wasn’t an immediate affection for the pool.
“Like any young kid you want to try a lot of different activities and sports and see which ones stick,” Thompson said. “But I have no land abilities.”
By his early teens, Thompson was starting to see success in the pool and “by the time I was 14, I was starting to do really, really well.”
Thompson made an immediate impact for the Roseburg High School swim team. He qualified for the state meet all four years and medaled in at least one event each year. In 1996, as a junior, Thompson claimed his only individual state titles with first-place finishes in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle.
That was the jumping-off point for Thompson. That summer, as a 17-year-old, he won the first of six U.S. National titles in the 1,500-meter freestyle and qualified for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
Thompson beat out college swimmers from Stanford, Texas and Michigan to reach the finals, where he finished sixth and out of the running for the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.
The summer of ’96 was the first time Thompson really started to think making the U.S. Olympic team was possible.
After graduating from Roseburg High in 1997, Thompson chose the University of Michigan, led by Hall of Fame coach Jon Urbanchek, to continue his education and his swimming.
The Wolverines’ swim program had a reputation for success in the pool and sending swimmers to the Olympics, which was an immediate draw for Thompson.
“They look at the big picture,” Thompson said. “They want you to do well in college, but also want to send people to the big show.”
When the next opportunity to make the Olympic team rolled around in 2000, the Michigan program had prepared Thompson well for the moment. He placed second in the finals to qualify for the Sydney Summer Olympics.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” Thompson said of swimming at the Olympics. “There’s no way to mentally prepare for that if you’ve never been there before.”
The moment wasn’t too big, though, as Thomspon set an American record of 14 minutes, 56.81 seconds in the 1,500 free and won a bronze medal.
“The two guys that beat me … they’re two of the best ever to swim in the event, so I was perfectly fine with getting third behind them,” Thompson said. “If you’re getting beat by the equivalent of Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods or something, you know you just have to tip your hat.”
The Olympics primed Thompson for his senior year at Michigan, where he finally won an NCAA individual championship in the 1,650 free and set another American record.
“That was one thing I hadn’t accomplished yet. Every year at Michigan I had been second in my main event, the 1,650. This was my last chance to get it done,” Thompson said.
“I had a really good race, probably better than my Olympic swim. (That was) probably the highlight of my swimming career.”
Although Thompson’s career has been filled with plenty of successes, there have been moments of hardships as well. Those are the lessons that he draws on while working with young swimmers now.
“Any athlete has many successes and many setbacks and so, how you approach it and learn from it and move on from it is obviously really important,” Thompson said.
His career is littered with these moments. During his senior year of high school, he got the flu right before the state meet and failed to defend his two individual titles from the year before.
Or in 2004, when Thompson was preparing for another run at the Olympic team. While working out in Colorado Springs, he was doing some box jumps towards the end of a workout and fatigue got the best of him. He fell backward and broke both his elbows.
“(I went) from being one of the favorites to make the team to hoping to be able to compete again,” he said.
Thompson did recover in time for the trials, but had missed so much practice time that he finished seventh.
Talent and physical tools can sometimes only take you so far, and it’s the determination and work ethic that Thompson hopes to impart in young swimmers. It’s something he learned from his parents early on when they made him set an alarm and get himself up early for morning practices, and from local swimmers he looked up to when he was younger.
Thompson says former Roseburg swimmer Kevin Zacher (class of 1993) was a major influence in his career.
“I was a little middle school kid and he was a big high school kid on the team and was one of the better swimmers and one of the better workers,” Thompson said. “And watching him train and work helped keep me motivated.
“I would’ve never had my successes if I hadn’t had him being such a great role model and person to look up to and someone that influenced me at a young age to really work hard. And in that respect I hope that I had that influence on kids as I got older and especially now as a coach.”
