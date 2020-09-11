There’s plenty of other athletes out there who had their fair share of success after high school. Here’s a few of them:
Troy Polamalu, Douglas — The three-sport star, a 1999 graduate, went on to achieve All-American football honors at the University of Southern California and turned in an outstanding NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, landing him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Dennis Boyd, Douglas — The 1973 graduate, who played collegiately at Oregon State, was the first Trojan to reach the pro football ranks, playing for the Seattle Seahawks.
Josh Bidwell, Douglas — Another three-sport standout for the Trojans who graduated in 1994, Bidwell became an All-American punter for the University of Oregon and played 10 seasons in the NFL.
Anne (Whipple) Campbell, North Douglas — A 1985 graduate, Campbell was a standout volleyball player for the Warriors and guided the program for 11 seasons, compiling a 225-74 coaching record.
Joe Newton, Roseburg — A three-sport star who graduated in 2002, Newton was a Parade All-American tight end in football, an all-conference center in basketball and a state champion in the discus in track and field. He played football at Oregon State University.
Brody Guthrie, South Umpqua — Shined in sports for the Lancers, later became their football coach and was a teacher and administrator in the school district.
Al Skinner, Glide — Coached the Wildcats’ baseball team for 25 years, winning two state championships and amassing more than 500 wins. Was also the athletic director for 14 years and guided the football team for three seasons. He was elected into the Oregon High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.
Tom Pappas, Glendale — The 1994 graduate starred in track and field for the Pirates and became one of the world’s top decathletes, competing in three Olympics. He won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 2003 World Track and Field Championships in Paris.
Kaylin Bing, Roseburg — A 2011 graduate, she’s the most decorated female swimmer in RHS history with eight Class 6A state championships and went on to compete for the University of California in Berkeley.
Jason Simmons, Oakland — A 2000 graduate, he helped the Oakers capture the Class 2A state crown and finish with a perfect 30-0 record in basketball as a senior.
Trinity Gibbons, Riddle — She was a talented athlete for the Irish, becoming the top scorer in the history of the girls basketball program by the time she graduated in 2005.
