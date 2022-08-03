American Legion baseball is as strong as ever east of the Mississippi River. In Oregon, however, the historic program is fighting for its life.
Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field recently hosted the Oregon AAA Legion state tournament, with eight of the state’s top teams in attendance.
Eight out of the 13 teams in Oregon. All three Area 4 teams — the Medford Mustangs, Eugene Emerald Challengers and host Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s — were among the competitors.
Yes, only three Area 4 teams from a league which just four years ago touted six squads. Klamath Falls, a longtime Area 4 power, and South Coos have shifted to playing Senior Babe Ruth, while Grants Pass was unable to field a team.
“It’s in a bad, bad spot,” said Jeremiah Robbins, who recently stepped down as the head coach of the Docs to focus on family and his job leading the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks program. “We’re in a volatile spot right now for Legion baseball. Who would have ever thought Area 4 would have three teams?”
Robbins came up through Legion during his days playing high school ball for the Douglas Trojans. It wasn’t uncommon for there to be long lines to get tickets for games at Legion Field, especially if Medford, Klamath Falls or Eugene were in town.
“Four years ago, there was no other show in town,” Emerald Challengers head coach Kenny Niles said. “If you were going to an Area 4 game, you knew you were going to wait to get tickets.”
Niles came through Single-A Legion ball while playing for legendary coach Art Thunnel in John Day.
“(Legion) is like living in a small town and ordering a pizza: you’ve got one option,” Niles said.
The expansion of “travel ball” clubs has taken a significant bite out of the American Legion pie. When the program’s national committee expanded the enrollment teams could draw from to field teams, that further hurt participation in Oregon.
Beginning this year, a Legion-sponsored team could draw from up to 7,500 available students to fill its AAA and A rosters. Outside of Area 4, that boost in enrollment left just five teams in the Portland metropolitan area and five in the mid-Willamette Valley.
The jump had little effect on Medford, which won its seventh state tournament in nine seasons and opened play in the Northwest Regional tournament on Wednesday in Gillette, Wyoming. It also had little effect on the Docs, which draw from one large school and a number of satellite communities throughout Douglas County.
It did, however, allow Eugene to absorb players from a Springfield program, which lost its playing facility but was already struggling to find players.
“They weren’t sustainable anyway,” Niles said of the merger in Eugene. “They were trying to play at AAA with 14 kids. They were hanging by a shoestring.”
“You can’t outcoach numbers,” said Tom Donegan, chair of the Earl B. Stewart Legion Post 16 baseball board of commissioners. “There could have been several more teams playing at the same level.”
Roseburg has been able to field four teams in recent years, including the Single-A Pepsi Bottlecaps and developmental clubs Dr. Randol’s Crowns and the Bowers Industrial Loggers.
“Financially, we probably have the most generous community,” Donegan said when compared to other Legion programs around Oregon. “That, and we’ve gotten great corporate sponsorship.”
But Oregon having just 13 teams does not give the state a lot of “pull” when it comes to the national level.
“I don’t know what the solution is, but we need this back,” Niles said. “People like the Legion brand and the accountability it brings.”
“I wish we could get in a room and discuss what is best for our state,” Robbins said. “Because if our state leadership doesn’t do something, (Legion) is going to die.”
