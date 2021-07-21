The American Legion AAA state tournament will be held at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field starting Saturday and running through Wednesday.
The 3,125-seat stadium will host fans from around the state for the five-day event. Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s will play the opening game of the tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Fans wanting to attend games can purchase single-game tickets or multi-game passes.
Tournament passes, good for all five days, are $30 and one-day passes are $10. Single-game tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/students and $3 for children.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Bill Gray Legion Stadium entry gates.
