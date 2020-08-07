After competing at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington, on Friday, the ARCA Menards Series West swings over to Roseburg on Saturday for its lone series race in Oregon this year.
The ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 150 will be held at Douglas County Speedway. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with practice and qualifying beginning at 4. The main event is set for around 6:30 p.m. on the 3/8-mile oval. A 250-person attendance limit is in play due to state coronavirus restrictions.
ARCA Menards Series West, formerly NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, will have its sixth event of the season in Roseburg.
“It’s important for us to be in Oregon,” said Bill McAnally, owner of Bill McAnally Racing. “The (Roseburg) community has always been supportive and we’re excited about racing there.”
Jesse Love of Menlo Park, California, entered the weekend as the season points leader. The 15-year-old runs for Alex McAnally.
Blaine Perkins of Bakersfield, California, was second in the standings. He races for Bob Bruncali.
Gracie Trotter, an 18-year-old rookie from Denver, North Carolina, Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills, California, and Todd Souza of Aromas, California, rounded out the top five.
Perkins cut into Love’s lead by winning the ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 100 race at Evergreen Speedway — his second victory of the season.
Huddleston finished second, Gio Scelzi of Fresno, California, third, Love fourth and Trotter fifth.
The Roseburg race will be televised on NBCSN on Aug. 13, starting at 2 p.m.
