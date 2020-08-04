The ARCA Menards Series West — formerly NASCAR K&N Pro Series West — comes to Douglas County Speedway on Saturday for its lone series race in Oregon this year.
The ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 150 is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. on the 3/8-mile oval. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with practice and qualifying starting at 4.
“It’s important for us to be in Oregon. The (Roseburg) community has always been supportive,” said Bill McAnally, owner of Bill McAnally Racing. “It’s a beautiful setting near the river, it’s Americana. It’s good to be out racing (during the pandemic).”
A limited number of race fans (250) will be able to attend because of coronavirus restrictions. Tickets are available for $35. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2020ENEOS150Tix or call the fairgrounds office at 541-957-7010.
Roseburg will be the sixth race of the season for ARCA Menards Series West, which kicks off the weekend Friday at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington.
The remaining series events are set for Colorado National Speedway (Aug. 22), Meridian Speedway in Idaho (Aug. 29), All American Speedway in Roseville, California (Oct. 10), Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield (Oct. 24) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 7).
Jesse Love, a 15-year-old driver from Menlo Park, California, enters the weekend as the season points leader. Love, who runs for Alex McAnally, has compiled 182 points, highlighted by victories at Irwindale Speedway on July 4 and Utah Motorsports Campus June 27.
Blaine Perkins of Bakersfield, 20, is second in the standings with 165 points. Perkins, who won the other race at Utah, runs for Bob Bruncali.
Gracie Trotter, an 18-year-old rookie from Denver, North Carolina, is third with 155 points. She races for Bill McAnally.
Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills, California, and Todd Souza from Aromas, California, round out the top five.
Huddleston finished fourth and Souza seventh in last year’s K&N Pro Series West race at Roseburg, won by Derek Kraus for the second straight year.
“It’s a great group of drivers this year,” Bill McAnally said. “We’ve never run two races back-to-back in two states. This is a big weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”
The Roseburg race is scheduled to be televised on NBCSN at a later date.
