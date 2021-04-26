ASHLAND — The Roseburg girls tennis team lost all four singles matches and dropped a 5-3 decision to Ashland on Saturday in a prep dual meet.
The Indians got contested doubles wins from the teams of Lauren Sandfort-Hannah Root and Krissy Wattman-Abby Medak.
Ashland 5, Roseburg 3
SINGLES
Zoe Zapf, A, def. Kamryn Watman, R, 6-1, 6-2; Harper Wells, A, def. Audrey Goins, R, 6-2, 6-2; Grace Smith, A, def. Ava Goins, R, 6-3, 7-5; Bridget Burr, A, def. Elyse Prowell, R, 6-3, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Lauren Sandfort-Hannah Root, R, def. Sofia Shelton-Talia Vivrett, A, 6-2, 6-1; Krissy Wattman-Abby Medak, R, def. Claire Davis-Savannah Witnauer, A, 6-0, 6-2; Morgan Mene-Ashley Cook, A, def. Sarah Bryan-Kambria Stone, R, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; 4. Symone Rust-Kayla Tyler, R, won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.