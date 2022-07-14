Sage Baker hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run to highlight a five-run fourth inning and the Pepsi Bottlecaps stayed red hot, beating Sheldon 9-1 Wednesday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

The ’Caps have won 16 of their past 18 dating back to June 23, and improved to 22-8 on the season.

Efficient seems toned down in describing Pepsi’s offensive effort as the squad scored nine earned runs on just seven hits, taking advantage of three walks and two Sheldon errors.

Defensively, Jake Johnson was dominant for the ’Caps, throwing a complete-game five-hitter, giving up Sheldon’s lone run in the top of the ninth inning. Johnson threw 97 pitches in the win, 70 for strikes, but did not strike out or walk a batter.

Quincy Peterson also went the distance on the mound for Sheldon, but with significantly different results. All nine Pepsi runs were earned.

Leading 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, Pepsi scored all five of its runs with two outs. With Ty Hellenthal on first base after a leadoff walk, James Coleman ripped an RBI double to the wall in left field. Russell Lounsberry scored Coleman with a single to right, took second on a wild pitch and scored when Louden Cole reached on a two-base throwing error.

Baker followed by launching a rocket into left field, which was just out of reach of Avery Coffin and rolled to the wall for the inside-the-park round-tripper.

Brooks Avery finished 2-for-4 at the plate and scored twice. Six different players recorded RBIs for the Bottlecaps, including a sacrifice fly from Cole Collins in the first inning.

Pepsi is scheduled to play a pair against Eugene at 6 p.m. Saturday, following a doubleheader between the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s and Klamath Falls Falcons.

Sheldon 000 000 001 — 1 5 2

Pepsi 200 520 00x — 9 7 1

Peterson and Burnham; Johnson and Lounsberry. W — Johnson. L — Peterson. 2B — Peterson (S), Coleman (P). HR — Baker (P).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

