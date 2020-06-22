Summer baseball continued Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Carwash Field in Roseburg.
Teams from local high schools have formed independent schedules after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Oregon School Activities Association to cancel its spring sports seasons. It wasn’t until earlier this month, when Douglas County’s transition into Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan, were games allowed to proceed.
Those who did come to watch Monday’s games had the opportunity to see three games: Glide vs. Sutherlin early in the afternoon, Roseburg 1 vs. South Umpqua after that, and Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Douglas.
More high school baseball games, along with games being hosted by the Roseburg Docs, are scheduled throughout the summer and daily throughout the week.
