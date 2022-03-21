MURPHY — Sweet Home scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Glide 12-8 on the opening day of a baseball tournament at Hidden Valley High School Monday.

After falling into an early deficit, Glide (0-3 overall) rallied with a five-run third inning to knot the game at seven runs apiece.

Carter Minott hit a two-run single, while Colby Bucich had a run-scoring double and Dylan Ackerman plated a run with a single during the third-inning rally.

The Huskies put up a four-run sixth inning and Glide could not answer. The game was called off after six innings due to a time limit to accommodate the next game on the tournament schedule.

Both teams had seven hits in the contest, with Bryce Swain picking up a pair of hits for Glide. The Wildcats committed four errors in the loss.

Tucker Weld hit a pair of doubles and earned the pitching win for Sweet Home (1-3 overall), which picked up its first win of the season.

Glide is scheduled to play Brookings-Harbor at 1:30 p.m. and host Hidden Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sweet Home;322;104;—;12;7;2

Glide;205;100;—;8;7;4

Conn, Weld (4), Holly (6) and Christman; Damewood, Miller (3), Dunnavant (6) and Dill. W —Weld. L — Miller. 2B — Weld 2 (SH), Bucich (G).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

