“Fast and victory lane,” replied a smiling Blaine Perkins, when asked to sum up his weekend of auto racing.
The 20-year-old from Bakersfield, California, completed a sweep of the Northwest tracks on Saturday night, winning the ARCA Menards Series West ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Douglas County Speedway.
Perkins, who has three victories this season under owner Bob Bruncati, finished first in the ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 100 at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington, on Friday.
Perkins led for most of Saturday’s 150-lap, 56.2-mile race. Gracie Trotter of Denver, North Carolina, finished second and Jesse Love of Menlo Park, California, took third.
“It’s awesome. This weekend was really big for us,” Perkins said. “I feel like every race we’ve gotten better. This is only my sixth race with this team and we’ve got three wins. It shows what a great group of guys I have behind me.”
Gio Scelzi of Fresno, California, won the pole position with a time of 15.444 seconds and Perkins was second at 15.452. Scelzi, who races for Mike Curb, finished fourth in the main event.
“I think it’s an awesome (3/8-mile oval) track,” Perkins said. “It produces great racing. We were grateful to have a good race coming off the trailer. We did have one little mishap on turn two. The car popped out of gear which scared me, but thankfully no more problems and I was able to set sail and lead the majority of the race.”
With Saturday’s win, Perkins moved one point behind the 15-year-old Love in the season point standings. Love, a series rookie who has two wins and six top-five finishes this season under Alex McAnally, has compiled 263 points.
“(Having back-to-back series races) is definitely unusual. It’s a little tiring, but that’s what us racecar drivers love to do,” Perkins said. “We want to race every night if we can. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Trotter, an 18-year-old rookie who races for Bill McAnally, fell short of her first series win. She dropped out of second late in the race, but rallied and picked up the runner-up finish. She’s third in the season standings with 236 points.
“I felt really good about it,” Trotter said. “I wish we could’ve got the one (win), but I’m really happy with second place. It’s my career best finish in the ARCA series.
“I couldn’t find those good restarts to get past the No. 9 car (Perkins). Blaine was really good this weekend, but I’m happy with the finish. It’s a good confidence booster going into Colorado.”
Trotter felt her car was a little tight during practice.
“I haven’t raced at any of these tracks (in the series) and I’m all very new to this,” she said. “I love all these short tracks. I just can’t figure out turn three and turn four yet. There’s something there I can’t figure out, but I will.”
Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills, California, who races for Bruncati, rounded out the top five. Huddleston is fourth in the season standings.
The series is set to continue at Colorado National Speedway in Dacano, Colorado, on Aug. 22.
ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 150
At Douglas County Speedway
Saturday’s Results
1. Blaine Perkins, Bakersfield, California, 150 laps; 2. Gracie Trotter, Denver, North Carolina, 150; 3. Jesse Love, Menlo Park, California, 150; 4. Gio Scelzi, Fresno, California, 150; 5. Trevor Huddleston, Agoura Hills, California, 150; 6. Jack Wood, Loomis, California, 150; 7. Holley Hollan, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 149; 8. Takuma Koga, Nagoya, Japan, 146; 9. Bridget Burgess, Tooele, Utah, 145; 10. Bobby Hillis Jr., Phoenix, Arizona, 142; 11. Todd Souza, Aromas, California, 136.
