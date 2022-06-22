EUGENE — The Pepsi Bottlecaps rebounded from a miserable defensive effort in the first game to post 14 runs in the second game, salvaging a doubleheader split with Ole Athletics Tuesday.
The Bottlecaps dropped the opener 8-6 while committing seven errors. Starting pitcher Brevin Harrison took the loss after giving up six runs in four innings of work. None of those six runs were earned.
Drew Camp had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Pepsi, and Ty Hellenthal logged three RBIs.
The second game went much better for the Bottlecaps, who tagged Athletics starter Austin Gottfried for 11 runs in the first two innings of a 14-1 win. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Brooks Avery went 3-for-4, drove in four runs, scored three times and stole four bases to lead the Pepsi onslaught. Waylon McKnight went 3-for-3 and scored twice with a steal, Noah Fisk had two hits and two RBIs and Harrison was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Louden Cole also drive in two runs.
The Bottlecaps, who swept a doubleheader from South Coos Monday 7-0 and 18-13, evened their season record at 6-6. Pepsi will travel to Florence for a twin bill Thursday.
First Game
Pepsi;002;000;4;—;6;8;7
Athletics;200;222;x;—;8;8;2
Harrison, Richardson (5) and McKnight; Stockenger, Roemen (4) and Vester. W — Stockenger. L — Harrison. 2B — Hellenthal (P), Hazen (A). 3B — Vester (A), Tyner (A).
Second Game
Pepsi;743;00;—;14;13;2
Athletics;100;00;—;1;3;1
Camp, Richardson (5) and Harrison; Gottfried, Wootun (3) and Gold. W — Camp. L — Gottfried. 2B — Cole (P), Avery (P), Stockenger (A).
