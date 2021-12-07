Brooksby's 23 points leads Oakland past Days Creek, 65-34 The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker Brooksby scored a game-high 23 points and Oakland rolled to a 65-34 nonleague boys basketball victory at Days Creek Tuesday night.Silas Strempel stuffed the stat sheet for the Oakers, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists, and Marcus Carlson chipped in nine points for Oakland (3-0 overall).The Oakers led 34-19 at halftime and put the game away with a 22-9 run in the third quarter.Kacey Benefiel and Keith Gaskell scored eight points each to lead Days Creek (1-3), and Greg Reedy and Matt Anderson had six points apiece.Oakland visits Glide Thursday in a nonleague game, while Days Creek is idle until it takes on South Umpqua in the first round of the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. OAKLAND (65) — Baker Brooksby 23, Strempel 12, Carlson 9, Mask 5, Collins 4, Williamson 4, Bridges 2, Olds 2, Branton 2, Fusco 1, Baimbridge 1, Reece, Arscott, Chenowith. Totals 22 16-27 65.DAYS CREEK (34) — Kacey Benefiel 8, Keith Gaskell 8, Reedy 6, Anderson 6, Jenks 3, B. Benefiel 3, Kruzic, Stufflebeam. Totals 14 5-13 34.Oakland;17;17;22;9;—;65Days Creek;10;9;9;6;—;343-point goals — Oak. 5 (Brooksby 4, Mask 1), DC 1 (B. Benefiel 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 16, DC 16. Fouled Out — Gaskell, Kruzic.JV Game — Oakland def. Days Creek. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. 