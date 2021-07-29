There is a new king sitting in Oregon’s AAA American Legion Baseball throne.
The Eugene Challengers exploded for five runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s state championship game and beat the reigning champion Medford Mustangs 6-2 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Medford took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before the Challengers began to tee off on Mustangs starting pitcher Gavin Schmidt.
Kayden Sandow and Dan Woodcook hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning, with Woodcook’s double scoring Sandow to tie the game at 2-2. Schmidt was relieved by A.J. Balsiger, who yielded a two-run triple to Dylan Irwin, pushing the Mustangs to a 4-2 lead.
Cooper Mullens and Callan Vreim added run-scoring singles for the Challengers (47-12 overall), who depart early next week for Gillette, Wyoming, for the Northwest Regional tournament which begins Wednesday.
Isaac Evaniew, who recently graduated from Churchill High School, threw a complete-game five-hitter for the Challengers. Evaniew allowed five hits and two runs while striking out eight Mustangs and walking four.
Medford, which had won seven consecutive state American Legion AAA basball titles, ended with a 44-14 overall record.
Oregon’s Area 4 was well-represented at the state tournament with three teams finishing in the top four of the 12-team tournament. The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s finished fourth overall after losing a 12-inning battle with Medford Tuesday.
Medford 110 000 0 — 2 5 0
Eugene 010 050 x — 6 13 0
Schmidt, Balsiger (5) and Robbins; Evaniew and Woodcook. W — Evaniew. L — Schmidt. 2B — Sandow (E), Woodcook (E). 3B — Irwin (E).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.