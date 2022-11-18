221009-spt-bandonoaklandfb-08 (copy)

Oakland linebacker Gabe Williamson (33) tackles Bandon/Pacific’s Colton Siewell during a Special District 3 game at Eddy Field in Oakland earlier this season. The top-seeded Oakers will play No. 4 Heppner in the Class 2A semifinals on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

When you talk about the top teams in Oregon high school Class 2A football over the past three decades in terms of consistency, the Heppner Mustangs could be at the lead of the conversation.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.