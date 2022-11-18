When you talk about the top teams in Oregon high school Class 2A football over the past three decades in terms of consistency, the Heppner Mustangs could be at the lead of the conversation.
Greg Grant is in his 33rd season as head coach of the Mustangs and has guided them to three state championships — in 1992, 2015 and 2019. Those came in 2A 11-man football.
Heppner, which lost to eventual state champion Coquille last year in the semifinals, is playing nine-man for the first time this fall like the other 2A teams.
Now there are two less players on the field during the game, but the Mustangs are still getting the results they desire and once again find themselves in the hunt for the state title.
Next up for fourth-seeded Heppner (9-2) is No. 1 Oakland (10-1). The semifinal game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Both clubs haven't lost in a while. The Mustangs, Special District 4 champions, have won seven straight since a 31-6 nonleague loss to Lost River (a 1A school playing eight-man) in Merrill on Sept. 23.
The Oakers, SD3 champs, are riding a nine-game winning streak. Their lone loss came in Week 2 to Weston-McEwen/Griswold, 24-16, in a nonleague contest in Athena on Sept. 9.
No. 7 Weston-McEwen (8-2) faces No. 3 Colton (10-1) at 1 p.m. at Barlow High School in Gresham in Saturday's other semifinal.
"Oakland has always been a solid (2A) program under Ben Lane," Grant said Thursday from Heppner. "They're an upper echelon program and do things the right way. They have kids who play hard and are talented.
"They'll be the best team we've played this season. They don't have any weaknesses, and we'll have to be at our best to compete with them."
Heppner has two home playoff victories, 26-0 over No. 13 Monroe and 8-6 over No. 5 Regis. Oakland whipped No. 16 Clatskanie 56-14 at Eddy Field and handled No. 9 Umatilla 32-14 at Sutherlin High School.
"They're used to being there (in the last two playoff rounds) and have a winning atmosphere," Lane said of the Mustangs. "They're very well-coached and disciplined, and play the game hard.
"They remind me a lot of us when watching (game) tape. They have athletic kids who can cover the entire field. We need to step up our game."
Heppner's top playmakers are Ty Boor, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, and Caden George, a 5-10, 190-pound junior. They've alternated at quarterback and running back since junior Landon Mitchell (6-2, 180), who started the fall as the signal-caller, broke his left hand earlier this season and has been playing on defense with a cast.
George was the workhorse in last Saturday's game with Regis, rushing for 152 yards on 31 carries. Senior Saul Lopez (5-6, 160) scored the Mustangs' lone touchdown on a 6-yard run in the first quarter.
"There was a lot of defense and a few missed opportunities on offense for us," Grant said. "I'm disappointed we didn't finish a few things, but we got the job done."
"(George) is their go-to guy," Lane said. "I also like No. 2 (senior David Cribbs and No. 34 (junior Cameron Proudfoot)."
Grant is impressed with the Oakers on both sides of the ball.
Oakland senior Cade Olds is coming off a monster performance against Umatilla, rushing for 202 yards and five touchdowns. He has run for 1,203 yards and 24 TDs on the season, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.
Gabe Williamson (706 rushing yards, nine TDs), Jake Chenoweth (585, three), Brayden Webb (478, 10), Silas Arscott (311, four) and quarterback Cole Collins (215, two) are all threats with the ball.
Oakland doesn't need to pass much when its running game is on, but can strike for a big play. Collins is 38 of 57 passing for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns. Baimbridge is the leading receiver with 12 catches for 334 yards and seven TDs.
The Oakers average 402.7 yards and 47.1 points a game. Oakland's defense gives up averages of 138.5 yards and 13.1 points.
"I don't think Olds is their entire team, but he's their biggest threat. He's a really good football player and we've got to tackle him," Grant said. "We have to tackle well because they have good speed and a good scheme."
Heppner is averaging 24.7 points and allowing 10.4 per game.
The Oakers are bidding to reach the state championship game for the third time in school history. They won state crowns in 1964 (B) and 2012 (2A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.