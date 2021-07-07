OREGON

Sept. 4 — Fresno State, 11 a.m.

Sept. 11 — at Ohio State, 9 a.m.

Sept. 18 — Stony Brook, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 — •Arizona, TBA

Oct. 2 — •at Stanford, TBA

Oct. 15 — •California, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 — •at UCLA, TBA

Oct. 30 — •Colorado, TBA

Nov. 6 — •at Washington, TBA

Nov. 13 — •Washington State, TBA

Nov. 20 — •at Utah, TBA

Nov. 27 — •Oregon State, TBA

Dec. 3 — Pac-12 championship game, 5 p.m.

OREGON STATE

Sept. 4 — at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Hawaii, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Idaho, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 — •at Southern Cal, TBA

Oct. 2 — •Washington, TBA

Oct. 9 — •at Washington State, TBA

Oct. 23 — •Utah, TBA

Oct. 30 — •at California, TBA

Nov. 6 — •at Colorado, TBA

Nov. 13 — •Stanford, TBA

Nov. 20 — •Arizona State, TBA

Nov. 27 — •at Oregon, TBA

PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 4 — at Hawaii, TBA

Sept. 11 — at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Sept. 18 — Western Oregon, TBA

Sept. 25 — •Montana State, TBA

Oct. 2 — •at Southern Utah, TBA

Oct. 9 — •at Idaho, TBA

Oct. 16 — •Idaho State, TBA

Oct. 30 — •Cal Poly, TBA

Nov. 6 — •at Weber State, TBA

Nov. 13 — •at Sacramento State, TBA

Nov. 20 — •Eastern Washington, TBA

• — Denotes conference game

All PSU home games at Hillsboro Stadium

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

