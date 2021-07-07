OREGON
Sept. 4 — Fresno State, 11 a.m.
Sept. 11 — at Ohio State, 9 a.m.
Sept. 18 — Stony Brook, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 — •Arizona, TBA
Oct. 2 — •at Stanford, TBA
Oct. 15 — •California, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 — •at UCLA, TBA
Oct. 30 — •Colorado, TBA
Nov. 6 — •at Washington, TBA
Nov. 13 — •Washington State, TBA
Nov. 20 — •at Utah, TBA
Nov. 27 — •Oregon State, TBA
Dec. 3 — Pac-12 championship game, 5 p.m.
OREGON STATE
Sept. 4 — at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Hawaii, 8 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Idaho, 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 — •at Southern Cal, TBA
Oct. 2 — •Washington, TBA
Oct. 9 — •at Washington State, TBA
Oct. 23 — •Utah, TBA
Oct. 30 — •at California, TBA
Nov. 6 — •at Colorado, TBA
Nov. 13 — •Stanford, TBA
Nov. 20 — •Arizona State, TBA
Nov. 27 — •at Oregon, TBA
PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 4 — at Hawaii, TBA
Sept. 11 — at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Western Oregon, TBA
Sept. 25 — •Montana State, TBA
Oct. 2 — •at Southern Utah, TBA
Oct. 9 — •at Idaho, TBA
Oct. 16 — •Idaho State, TBA
Oct. 30 — •Cal Poly, TBA
Nov. 6 — •at Weber State, TBA
Nov. 13 — •at Sacramento State, TBA
Nov. 20 — •Eastern Washington, TBA
• — Denotes conference game
All PSU home games at Hillsboro Stadium
