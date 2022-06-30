2022 College Football Schedules The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 COLLEGE SCHEDULESOREGONSept. 3 — vs. Georgia in Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.Sept. 10 — Eastern Washington, 5:30 p.m.Sept. 17 — BYU, 12:30 p.m.Sept. 24 — •at Washington State, TBAOct. 1 — •Stanford, TBAOct. 8 — •at Arizona, TBAOct. 22 — •UCLA, TBAOct. 29 — •at California, TBANov. 5 — •at Colorado, TBANov. 12 — •Washington, TBANov. 19 — •Utah, TBANov. 26 — •at Oregon State, TBADec. 2 — Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas, 5 p.m.OREGON STATESept. 3 — Boise State, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 10 — at Fresno State, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 17 — Montana State, 5 p.m.Sept. 24 — •Southern Cal, TBAOct. 1 – •at Utah, TBA Oct. 8 — •at Stanford, TBAOct. 15 — •Washington State, TBAOct. 22 — •Colorado, TBANov. 4 — •at Washington, 7:30 p.m.Nov. 12 — •California, TBANov. 19 — •at Arizona State, TBANov. 26 — •Oregon, TBADec. 2 — Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas, 5 p.m.PORTLAND STATESept. 1 — at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m.Sept. 10 — at Washington, 1 p.m.Sept. 24 — •at Montana, TBAOct. 1 — •Northern Arizona, Hillsboro Stadium, TBAOct. 8 — Lincoln, Calif., TBAOct. 15 — •Weber State, TBAOct. 22 — •at Idaho, TBAOct. 29 — •at Eastern Washington, TBANov. 5 — •Northern Colorado, TBANov. 12 — •Sacramento State, TBANov. 19 — •at Cal Poly, TBA• — Denotes conference game Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Pac-12 Game Sport Politics University Food Tba Las Vegas College Football College Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Willing to work: Two local teens make hay out of hay Pit bulls attack disc golfer near Stewart Park 'Proud to be a Lancer': family, friends remember life of Brody Lee Standley Roseburg man turns rusty metal into classic gold This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Special Sections Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings 2022 College Football Schedules 80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike Local author wins 2022 National Kay Snow Award Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
