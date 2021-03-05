NORTH LAS VEGAS — Air Force Academy senior Mahala Norris beat the field, running to her first Mountain West cross country title on Friday at Craig Ranch Regional Park.
The 4-foot-11 Norris, a former Roseburg High School standout, covered the 6,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 57.7 seconds, and became the academy's first individual female conference cross country champion.
Norris outdueled New Mexico's Adva Cohen, who finished second in 20:02.3.
The Air Force women placed fifth in the team standings with 155 points. New Mexico won the team crown (29).
The NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
