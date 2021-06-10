EUGENE — Air Force Academy senior Mahala Norris earned a berth in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final in a semifinal heat in the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Thursday at Hayward Field.
Norris, a Roseburg High School graduate, placed fourth in her heat with a time of 9:37.53, bettering her previous school record of 9:44.10 set earlier this season in the Mountain West meet. Norris had the seventh-fastest qualifying time, with Courtney Wayment of BYU (9:32.52) and Aneta Konieczek of Oregon (9:34.37) posting the top two marks.
The steeplechase final will be held at 3:24 p.m. Saturday.
Norris set meet records in the steeplechase and 5,000 (15:39.13) in the MWC meet in Clovis, California. The 5,000 time was second-fastest in Academy history.
Norris ranks second all-time at Air Force in the 1,500 (4:15.98).
