Air Force Academy senior Mahala Norris capped off an outstanding weekend of running with a fourth-place finish out of 255 runners in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Norris, a Roseburg High School graduate, was timed in 20 minutes, 11.8 seconds over the 6,000-meter course. That earned her All-America recognition for the second straight season after placing 39th in the NCAAs in 2019.
Among the runners Norris finished ahead of was Stanford fifth-year senior Ella Donaghu, a former Grant High School standout, who finished 10th (20:26.7).
Junior Mercy Chelangat of Alabama won the race (20:01.1). The BYU women captured the team title with a score of 96 points, followed by North Carolina State (161) and Stanford (207).
Friday, Norris competed in the NCAA indoor track and field meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She finished fourth in the 5,000, clocking a career-best 15:51.73 — third fastest in Air Force history. She achieved All-America status.
Norris finished 10 spots above her entry seed. Junior Joyce Kimeli of Auburn won the race (15:48.98).
"Mahala's last 10 days have been absolutely amazing," Air Force head coach Ryan Cole said. "It's been a historic stretch. To be the first Mountain West cross country champion in school history last Friday, followed by the highest individual finish in school history on an indoor track a week later, was pretty awesome.
"But finishing fourth against 250 of the best female cross country runners in the NCAA three days later, on a very challenging course, was remarkable. Mahala is talented, she's fit, but the biggest variable that made those performances possible is her toughness. Truly incredible."
The Falcons are scheduled to begin their outdoor track season this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.