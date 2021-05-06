Two former Sutherlin High School basketball standouts were selected to the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's basketball 2021 spring all-conference team.
Bushnell University senior forward Kayce Mock and Eastern Oregon University senior guard Taylor Stricklin were among the 11 players honored.
The 6-foot Mock played two seasons at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City before joining the Beacons of Eugene. She averaged 7.4 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds a game this season, and also led Bushnell in minutes played (334), steals (35) and blocked shots (21).
The Beacons finished 11-2 overall, including 9-1 in conference play. Three of Mock's teammates were also named all-conference — senior guard/forward Morgan McKinney and sophomore guards Kaylen Kamelamela and Aspen Slifka.
Chad Meadors of Bushnell was named coach of the spring.
The 5-11 Stricklin averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-4, 8-2). She shot 36% from 3-point range and led the team with 57 treys and 32 steals and tied for first in blocked shots with 13.
Two other EOU players, junior guard Beverly Slater and junior guard Sailor Liefke, made all-conference. Slater was honored as player of the spring.
Stricklin played two years for her father, Dave, at Umpqua Community College before moving to La Grande. She was selected to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team her sophomore season.
The 2020-21 winter basketball season was moved back to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
