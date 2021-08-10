Chayse Jackson is a head wrestling coach for the first time.
The 28-year-old, a 2011 graduate of Roseburg High School, is taking over Southwest Minnesota State University's program.
The Mustangs, a Division II school located in Marshall, Minnesota, compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the young men here," Jackson said. "For me, it's a good opportunity for professional growth and a chance to implement the ideas I have. I think we'll get a lot of support from the administration.
"(SMSU) is coming off one of its best seasons in school history, so there's a great foundation. I think the program is primed to take off and be successful at the conference and national level."
Jackson replaced Jesse Nelson, who stepped down after 14 seasons with the Mustangs. Southwest Minnesota State finished 17th in the NCAA DII Championships last season and had two All-Americans, Caden Steffen (fifth place at 184 pounds) and Jackson Ryan (sixth at 197).
Steffen, who'll be a junior, heads the returning wrestlers for the 2021-22 season.
"I inherited an experienced program," Jackson said. "We'd like to qualify more guys for nationals."
Jackson was an assistant coach at Minot State the past three years. Before that, he served as a graduate assistant at the University of Dubuque and was a volunteer assistant at Grand Canyon University.
Jackson wrestled at Grand Canyon, graduating there in 2015 with a 4.0 GPA in pre-med.
"I've been blessed at every university I've worked at," Jackson said. "They gave me the opportunity to work in every aspect of the program. All of the head coaches I've had, they've groomed me for this position."
Jackson wrestled for Steve Lander at Roseburg, helping the Indians win three Class 6A state titles.
As a senior in 2011, Jackson captured the 140-pound championship and was one of four Roseburg wrestlers to finish first. The others were Drew Van Anrooy (130), Seth Thomas (152) and Dylan Fors (171). Finishing second were Reed Van Anrooy (135), Javier Mandera (152) and Devan Fors (189).
"Of all my coaches, (Steve) Lander probably is the biggest influence because I saw the way he ran his program and the influence he had on the athletes," Jackson said. "I've talked to a bunch of my high school teammates and the one thing we all say is Lander helped shape our lives.
"The lessons you learn from wrestling go beyond the wrestling room, and those lessons have stuck with me. I want to have that impact on the athletes."
Lander, who's guided Roseburg to 11 state crowns, was pleased to hear Jackson is a head coach.
"Chayse always has done what he set his mind to," Lander said. "His attention to detail, focus and intensity is very good. I'm not surprised, but real happy for him."
Jackson recently became engaged to Jenna Edwards, an athletic trainer who accepted a position at SMSU. They've set their wedding date for July 2, 2022.
"I met her at a wrestling tournament," Jackson said.
