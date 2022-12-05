SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. (FOX).
The Ducks, under first-year head coach Dan Lanning, finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play, and came in at No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings released on Sunday.
Oregon will make its fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, and first since a 42-31 win over Oklahoma State in 2008. The Ducks also beat Texas in the 2000 Holiday Bowl, and lost to Oklahoma in 2005.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Oregon and North Carolina.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has indicated he plans to play in the Holiday Bowl, but defensive back Christian Gonzalez and outside linebacker DJ Johnson won't be participating. Both players plan to enter the NFL Draft.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 5 p.m. Visit www.goducks.com/fbtix for more information.
OSU-Florida
CORVALLIS — The Oregon State football team is headed to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl as the postseason schedule was announced on Sunday. The Beavers will match up with Florida from the Southeastern Conference.
The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and air live on ESPN.
Oregon State is 9-3 this season and finished the regular season with a 6-3 record in Pac-12 play. The Beavers' nine wins are the team's most since the 2012 team finished 9-4. Oregon State is looking to win its 10th game for the third time in school, joining the 2000 (11-1) and 2006 (10-4) Beavers.
Oregon State is making its second consecutive bowl appearance under Jonathan Smith after playing in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl. The Beavers are 11-7 all-time in bowl games, and won five consecutive games from 2003 to 2008.
The Beavers are headed to the bowl game with one of the most dominating defenses in the Pac-12 and in the country. OSU enters the postseason second in the Pac-12 in total defense (342.3), scoring defense (21.4) and rush defense (114) and third in pass defense (228.3). The Beavers have broken up or intercepted 69 passes this season, which leads the Pac-12 and is tied for eighth nationally.
Oregon State is No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The Beavers are also No. 16 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and 17th in the Associated Press Top 25.
Florida finished the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. OSU and Florida will be meeting for the first time.
The Beavers are set to appear in their third Las Vegas Bowl. Oregon State defeated New Mexico, 55-14, in 2003. OSU lost to BYU, 44-20, in 2009. Both of those games were played at Sam Boyd Stadium, UNLV football's former home.
Tickets will be available for public sale starting on Dec. 8.
