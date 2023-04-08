EUGENE — Thanks to a gutsy effort from an in-state kid, the Oregon baseball program is riding a win streak not seen around here in six decades.
The Ducks extended their winning streak to 11 games Friday night, riding seven shutout innings from Roseburg native Jace Stoffal to a 2-0 win over Oregon State before 3,224 fans at PK Park.
Oregon had its longest win streak since the 1964 season, when that team put together a 12-game streak.
Stoffal (4-2) didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning Friday, and he took a no-hitter into the seventh. He stranded two runners in the fourth after allowing a pair of one-out walks, and he got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh — in both cases stalking off the mound, shouting toward the UO dugout like a locomotive bellowing into the night air.
“I feel like I pitch better the more adrenaline I got,” said Stoffal, who struck out nine and walked three over seven one-hit innings. “If I can keep the emotions high but under control — I can’t get too wild — keep them under control but keep that adrenaline up, I feel like that’s when I’m at my best.”
The UO hitters, so prolific over the first 10 games of this winning streak, provided all the offense Stoffal needed in the fifth. With Gavin Grant on second with two out, Colby Shade got the Ducks on the board with an RBI single. Drew Cowley singled to move Shade over to third, and Sabin Ceballos followed with a run-scoring double for all the cushion Stoffal needed.
“It was awesome, but not surprising at the same time,” Shade said of Stoffal’s outing, which was originally scheduled to take place Thursday before the series opener was moved back a day by rain. “You see the work he puts in every day. Even him being upset yesterday that he didn’t get to go and kind of preparing again today, you knew he was gonna have a good outing today.”
The early innings were a classic pitchers’ duel between Stoffal and OSU’s Trent Sellers. The Ducks loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Sellers struck out the next three hitters to escape the jam and set the tone for the game.
“It felt like it was a Friday night game with two guys really going at it head to head,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Most Friday nights, that’s what it looks like. I thought that was a classic Friday night game, that we came out on top of.”
Shade doubled with one out in the third and stole third with two down, but he also was stranded. Stoffal finally allowed a baserunner with the back-to-back walks in the fourth, but he retired the next two in order to keep the game scoreless.
After Stoffal struck out the side in the fifth, the Ducks got him the lead. Shade drove in the first run and scored the second, with Ceballos driving home Shade after a pitching change by the Beavers.
“I think we just stuck to our plan,” Shade said. “No matter what was going on, you always have bumps in the road. But we knew we were gonna get it done, and it ended up working out.”
The second pitch of the seventh inning was a single for OSU’s first hit off Stoffal, and an error put runners at the corners with nobody out. A one-out walk put the go-ahead run on base, put Stoffal coaxed a pop out and a fly out to escape the jam.
Matt Dallas relieved Stoffal in the eighth and allowed two runners while recording two outs. UO closer Josh Mollerus was called upon for the four-out save, and he needed just one pitch to escape the jam in the eighth before striking out the side in the ninth.
Stoffal posted his third straight quality start, and he didn’t allow a run for the first time in 15 career starts at Oregon. The Ducks won their first matchup of this season again OSU, after going 0-5 in the rivalry series last spring.
SATURDAY’S GAME OSU 4, UO 2
Oregon gave up two home runs Saturday, the difference in a loss to Oregon State before 3,879 fans at PK Park. The Ducks’ winning streak is over.
The Ducks (20-8, 7-4 Pac-12) were in line to capture their second nail-biter in two nights until a three-run homer by Micah McDowell in the seventh put the Beavers in front and set up a series-deciding game at noon Sunday.
“Two really good ballgames,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “You know, one team came out on top one day, and the other the next day. Both of them were very good games. I’m looking forward to getting back out there again — I wish we could play right now.”
Brady Kasper got the Beavers (19-11, 6-8) on the board in the fourth with a solo homer. Ian Lawson got the win in relief and Ryan Brown pitched the last two innings to earn the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.