SEATTLE — The Oregon womens basketball postseason run came to an end in the Womens National Invitation Tournament Great 8 Sunday, as Washington earned a 63-59 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks with 14 points while Taya Hanson added a dozen off the bench behind 4-of-7 3-point shooting. As a team, Oregon shot 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range. The Huskies out-rebounded the Ducks, 49-34, resulting in a 42-22 edge in points in the paint.
Dalayah Daniels registered a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double for UW to lead four players in double figures. Elle Ladine scored a game-high 16 points off the bench, with nine coming in a third quarter that saw the Huskies score 18 to Oregon’s 12.
Oregon put up 21 points in the first quarter and owned an eight-point lead after 10 minutes, as Paopao tallied seven of her 14 points in the opening stanza.
Washington took its first lead with 24 seconds left in the first half on a Hannah Stines free throw. Oregon led by as many as three in the third quarter, but a basket from Daniels at the 4-minute mark of the quarter gave the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish.
After Oregon cut the lead to a point, 52-51, on a 3-pointer from Hanson with 6:08 to play, Washington scored the next eight points to push its lead back to nine. The Ducks got within four after a Hanson’s fourth 3 with 54 second left, but the Huskies were able to fend off Oregon’s comeback bid.
The Ducks jumped out to a 13-3 lead to begin the game after a 3-pointer from Hanson and a bucket from Kyei. Oregon closed the opening quarter with a 21-13 lead, getting seven points from Paopao.
Oregon was held to just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in the second, including 0-for-6 from behind the 3-point line. The Huskies scored the first seven points of the frame and later took their first lead with 145 seconds before the half, 30-29, on a free throw from Stines.
A 12-2 run by UW in the third quarter created a seven-point lead for the Huskies (44-37), a stretch that included two of their three made 3-pointers in the contest. UW outscored Oregon 18-12 in the third, getting back-to-back buckets from Elle Ladine in the final minute for a 48-41 lead through three.
Hanson made it a one-point game in the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket, 52-51, only to see the Huskies score the next eight points to thwart the Ducks’ comeback effort.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
