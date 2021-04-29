LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University guard Taylor Stricklin was selected the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her performances last weekend.
Stricklin, a 5-11 senior from Roseburg who starred for Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College, led the Mountaineers to a pair of wins over Corban University at home. She had 34 points with 10 3-pointers, 13 rebounds and five steals in the two contests.
The Mountaineers (14-4, 8-2 CCC) host Pacific Friday and Saturday.
