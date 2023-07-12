230507-spt-clarkuccbb-2.jpg (copy)

Umpqua Community College’s Hunter Kublick throws a pitch against Clark College during the 2023 season at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

 Will Geschke/News-Review file photo

Hunter Kublick was working at the batting cages Tuesday when he found out he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

