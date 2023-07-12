Hunter Kublick was working at the batting cages Tuesday when he found out he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The 20-year-old pitcher from Las Vegas completed his sophomore season for the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks in May.
“I was anxious, but once my name was called I was filled with joy,” Kublick said from Las Vegas Wednesday. “It didn’t matter what team it was, I just wanted to get an opportunity to play pro baseball. It has always been a dream my whole life to play and I got lucky enough to live that dream.
“I’m definitely excited. This is a big step in my life and I can’t wait to get out there and get started.”
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander made seven starts this past season for UCC, finishing 2-1 with a 2.54 earned run average. He allowed 28 hits and 11 earned runs in 39 innings, striking out 44 and walking 11.
Kublick missed some time due to what he called a personal problem.
The Riverhawks finished 30-18 overall and 21-15 in the South Region, getting eliminated by Big Bend 9-0 in the West Super Regional. Kublick started the finale, allowing seven hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Kublick pitched well in wins over Clark and Clackamas. UCC head coach Jeremiah Robbins feels Kublick has “untapped potential.”
“I felt pretty good (about my season),” Kublick said. “I helped the team as much as I possibly could. I improved as a pitcher, but improved as a human being on and off the field. My mindset changed.”
Kublick enjoyed his two seasons playing for the Riverhawks. He made 10 appearances as a freshman, going 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and one save over 21 2/3 innings.
“Playing with this group of guys was one of the best seasons of my life,” he said. “They’re lifelong brothers for me. It was fun playing out there, especially for coach Robbins. His coaching style is unheard of, but he prepares you for life outside of baseball.
“It was definitely life changing and (UCC) will always be a part of my heart.”
Kublick will leave for Jupiter, Florida, Thursday, where the Cardinals have a rookie-league team.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
