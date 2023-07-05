Former Umpqua Community College women's basketball standout Tori Hollingshead will continue her playing career at Alaska Anchorage this fall.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Orem, Utah, is among eight players in the NCAA Division II Seawolves' 2023 recruiting class. She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hollingshead was a two-time first-team All-South Region selection for UCC, and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. She averaged 17.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 blocked shots per game last winter for the Riverhawks, who finished 24-6 overall and placed third in the South Region at 12-4.
Hollingshead shot 50% from the field and 56% from the free-throw line.
Umpqua's season ended with a 70-65 loss to Columbia Basin in an Elite 8 game of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament. Hollingshead had 30 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in her last game for the 'Hawks.
"Tori is a very good defender, has a unique skill set offensively and really excels in a fast-paced game," Alaska Anchorage head coach Ryan McCarthy said. "She had a dominant season in the NWAC, playing for a very good coach (Dave Stricklin) and winning program, and what she wants for her next two years are exactly aligned with our standards.
"Her best basketball is ahead of her, and Seawolf fans are going to love the way she competes."
Alaska Anchorage finished 18-10 overall and 10-8 (fourth) in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play last year.
The other teams in the GNAC are Western Washington, Montana State, Central Washington, Seattle Pacific, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon, Northwest Nazarene, Saint Martin's and Alaska.
The Seawolves' other signees include transfers Nessa Walsh (5-10 forward, Berwyn, Illinois), Ja'Niah Alexander (5-10 guard, Rex, Georgia), AJ Allard (5-11 guard/forward, North Charleston, South Carolina), Jaisa Gamble (6-0 forward, San Bruno, California), Kya Pearson (5-7 guard, Oakland, California) and Senya Rabouin (5-5 guard, Phoenix, Arizona), and incoming freshman Erin Sellers (5-5 guard, Oakland, California).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
