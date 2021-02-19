RAPID CITY, S.D. — Kolten Mortensen has been a big contributor for the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team this season.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior forward, who played at Umpqua Community College, has started all 16 games for the Hardrockers, an NCAA Division II school.
Mortensen, from Santaquin, Utah, was averaging 10.5 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds through Friday. He also led the team in blocked shots with 14. He was averaging 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 54% from the field, 46% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line.
He's posted a pair of double-doubles, getting 12 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-70 victory over Regis (Colorado). South Dakota School of Mines is 8-8 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.