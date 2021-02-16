ST. GEORGE, Utah — Former Umpqua Community College basketball player Brock Gilbert is in a reserve role for Dixie State University this season.
The 5-foot-10 guard from Syracuse, Utah, has appeared in 14 games and made one start for the Trailblazers (7-10, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference), who moved up to Division I this year.
Gilbert is averaging 1.1 points, 2.4 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 9.8 minutes per game. He dished out a season-high nine assists in a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
