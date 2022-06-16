Four former Roseburg High School softball players who concluded their prep careers this spring are planning to continue the sport in college.
Infielders Shyla Mead and Olivia Dedmon are headed to College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California. Pitcher/first baseman Kami Gibson will join the George Fox University program in Newberg and outfielder Moriah Hoshowski is going to Butte College in Oroville, California.
Dedmon and Gibson were selected second-team All-Southwest Conference as seniors, while Mead received honorable mention. Gibson was the Player of the Year in the Southern Oregon Conference in 2021.
The Indians finished 7-8 in the SWC and 12-15 overall this spring, losing to Newberg in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Mead and Dedmon will follow ex-RHS standout Ericka Allen to COS. Allen, an outfielder who hit .341 (47-for-138) with two home runs, 36 runs and 26 RBIs for the Eagles this season, is transferring to Bushnell University in Eugene.
COS finished 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Golden Valley Conference play under Jon Cox.
"I picked them because I like a smaller area," Dedmon said. "I don't like being in big schools and big classes. I think it's a good fit for me athletically, and it puts me where I need to be to further myself as an athlete."
"I didn't know if I wanted to go to a junior college," Mead said. "I talked to Ericka and she thought I'd really enjoy it. It's cheaper. I liked the coaches and the school, and will get to travel all over California and it'll be cool to see some new places."
Gibson will compete for some playing time at Division III George Fox, which finished 31-12 overall and 22-6 in the Northwest Conference. The Bruins are coached by Jessica Hollen.
George Fox had Roseburg graduate Katie Ladd on its roster this spring. Ladd, a senior outfielder, had 10 home runs and 33 RBIs and received second-team all-conference honors.
Hoshowski will join a Butte College program that finished 43-3 overall and went unbeaten in Golden Valley play at 20-0. The Roadrunners are guided by Stayce York.
