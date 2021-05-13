NEWBERG — George Fox University junior outfielder Katie Ladd just completed a productive softball season for the Bruins.
Ladd, a 2018 Roseburg High School graduate, was an all-Northwest Conference second-team selection for the 2021 season. She hit .331 (44-for-133) with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs and scored 25 runs.
Ladd tied for first on the team in RBIs and was second in homers. Ladd hit .343 in conference play.
George Fox, an NCAA Division III school, finished 28-11 overall and 23-5 in conference. The Bruins lost to Linfield 8-3 and Whitworth 9-6 in the Northwest Conference Tournament.
Ladd went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs in the season finale against Whitworth, hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning and adding an RBI single in the fifth.
