Jace Stoffal is pumped for the next phase of his baseball career.
The 20-year-old pitcher, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg High School who was the ace for the Oregon Ducks before an injury ended his sterling junior season last spring, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Stoffal, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound right-hander who received first-team All-Pac-12 honors for the Ducks, watched the draft at his parents’ home in Roseburg.
“I was really excited (when my name was called) ... there was a little bit of relief,” Stoffal said Tuesday. “Finally getting my dream to come true and being with my family, that was really cool and I feel very blessed it all happened.
“I knew I was going to get drafted, I just didn’t know which round. I was hoping it would be a little earlier, but going in the eighth round is still really good and I’m not too disappointed. I got hurt with the injury I took this season and that bounced back my draft stock, but all in all I’m happy with where I got taken.”
Stoffal said he talked to about 20 MLB teams throughout the college season, including the Twins.
“The Red Sox, Twins and Giants showed the most interest,” he said. “(The Twins) have a great farm system and develop pitchers well.”
Stoffal was one of six UO players who got drafted. The others were infielder/catcher Sabin Ceballos (Atlanta Braves, third round), outfielder Colby Shade (Miami Marlins, ninth round), pitcher Josh Mollerus (Toronto Blue Jays, 10th round), outfielder/second baseman Rikuu Nishida (Chicago White Sox, 11th round) and pitcher Isaac Ayon (Washington Nationals, 20th round).
Stoffal was the hottest pitcher in the Pac-12 at the time of his injury in late April. He strained tendons in his right hand and isn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred.
His last appearance of the season for Oregon came on April 28 against Arizona State at PK Park. He got the decision in the Ducks’ 11-5 win, allowing four hits and one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked two and hit one batter.
“I couldn’t grip anything,” Stoffal said. “It was around the Arizona series (at the end of March) when I went to the trainer and was feeling something in my hand. It started flaring up against Arizona State — I couldn’t grip the baseball and throw it.”
The Ducks shut him down during the final month of the season. He finished with a 6-2 record and 2.83 earned run average, giving up 37 hits and 18 runs with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks over 57 1/3 innings.
Oregon (41-22 overall) went on to win the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time, went 3-0 in the NCAA Nashville Regional and came within one win of advancing to the College World Series. The Ducks won the opening game of the best-of-three Super Regional series against Oral Roberts at home, but saw their season come to an end with 8-7 and 11-6 losses.
“It sucked — the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my baseball career,” Stoffal said of sitting out the last five weeks. “I saw myself as a leader of the team and pitching staff, and couldn’t be part of the team anymore. I couldn’t get in the dugout because of NCAA rules and couldn’t help them when it mattered most.”
Stoffal was selected the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week three times and made the ABCA All-West Region second team.
It was quite a jump from his sophomore season, when he went 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA (eight starts) in 29 innings. He missed the first seven weeks of the 2022 season after sustaining an injury in a car accident.
“I felt very good about my (2023) season,” Stoffal said. “Up until I got hurt it was a special year for me. I was on track to win (Pac-12) Pitcher of the Year and get more awards. There was a lot of growing, and a lot of success. I wish I could’ve finished, but I was very happy with how I did this year.”
He attributed his strong performance on the bump with working hard in the offseason.
“I put in all the work. I was working out every day and gained about 10 pounds,” Stoffal said. “Did a lot of long tossing and strengthening my arm. I had supreme confidence going into the year.”
Stoffal’s highlight of the season was shutting out No. 7 Stanford (which would go on to win the Pac-12 title and advance to the CWS) 4-0 at PK Park on April 14. Stoffal went the distance, pitching a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk over nine innings.
He also helped blank arch-rival Oregon State at home, a 2-0 victory on April 7. Stoffal gave up one hit, fanning nine and walking three in seven innings.
“Those are the top two memories I have from the year,” he said. “I have four pitches now — fastball, changeup, curve and slider. I didn’t have a slider last year, but got comfortable with it and it was a very big pitch for me this year.”
Stoffal added his one season playing for Jeremiah Robbins at Umpqua Community College in 2021 was a big steppingstone. After his senior season at RHS was canceled due to the pandemic, he went 6-2 with a 2.17 ERA for the Riverhawks the following spring.
“That was probably the most important year of baseball in my life,” Stoffal said. “I learned a lot under coach Robbins. He pushed me to be better in the weight room and not just be a better baseball player. His teachings helped me a lot in life.”
Stoffal listed himself at 100% physically as he awaits word from the Twins on when they want him to report. He has a contract to sign.
“I feel really good. I’ve been throwing for the past week and I’m excited to get going,” he said.
