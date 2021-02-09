Austin Harris won one match and lost one for the No. 5-ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team, which remained unbeaten on the season with dual meet wins Sunday over No. 19 Oklahoma and Little Rock.
The Cowboys (9-0) defeated the Sooners 24-10 in a Big 12 Conference meet in Norman and thumped Little Rock 45-0 in Stillwater.
Harris, a redshirt junior heavyweight from Roseburg, was ranked No. 25 by Open Mat. He dropped a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma at 285 pounds, but bounced back with a 4-1 decision over Gabe Beyer of L.R. to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Oklahoma State is scheduled to host the Cowboy Challenge Tournament this Sunday.
